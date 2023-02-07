Looking for its first postseason bid in a decade, the University of Hawaii softball team’s 2023 season starts on Friday.

The Rainbow Wahine were picked to finish third in the Big West preseason poll, voted on by the conference’s head coaches.

The ‘Bows finished third in the conference standings in 2022, going 17-10 in conference play and 23-19 overall.

Additionally, sophomore pitcher Brianna Lopez was selected to the preseason All-Big West team, the only member of the Rainbow Wahine featured.

Hawaii’s 2023 season begins on Friday in the Paradise Classic against Utah Tech at 5:30 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.