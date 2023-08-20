The University of Hawaii soccer team could not complete a furious rally in a 7-5 loss to Gonzaga at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

The Rainbow Wahine were down 6-1 in the 70th minute but scored four late goals, including three in the final 10 minutes.

Amber Gilbert and Mia Foster each scored two goals for Hawaii, while Kate Doyle and Giana Riley each scored twice for Gonzaga.

Hawaii exits the weekend 0-1-1 after playing Utah Valley to a draw on Thursday.

UH will remain and home and next takes on Sacramento State on Thursday at 7 p.m.