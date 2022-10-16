The University of Hawaii soccer team tied with Cal State Bakersfield 1-1 on Sunday evening at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

Hawaii is now 5-4-3 overall and 2-2-3 in Big West Conference play, while CSUB is 4-7-5 and 2-2-4 in conference competition.

Hawaii got the scoring started in the first half on Kelci Sumida’s goal in the 26th minute, while Cal State Bakersfield evened the match on Anela Nigito’s goal in the 42nd.

The Rainbow Wahine and Roadrunners played to a draw despite the ‘Bows taking eight shots on goal compared to CSUB’s three.

Next up for the Rainbow Wahine is a home match against UC Riverside on Thursday at 7 p.m. HST.

UH needs to finish in the Top 6 of the Big West standings in order to qualify for the conference tournament. Following Sunday’s action, the Rainbow Wahine are in a tie for seventh.