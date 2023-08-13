The University of Hawaii women’s soccer team played Houston Christian to a 0-0 draw in an exhibition match on Sunday afternoon at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

Hawaii had the only shot on goal between the two teams for the entire match, which was saved by HCU goalkeeper Taylor Sanderson

The Rainbow Wahine open their season on Thursday against Utah Valley at 7 p.m. as part of the Outrigger Soccer Kickoff, with all matches taking place at Waipio.