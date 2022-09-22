The University of Hawaii soccer team earned a valuable point in the Big West Conference standings with a 0-0 tie at UC Santa Barbara on Thursday night.

Hawaii is 4-2-1 overall and 1-0-1 in Big West Conference play, while UC Santa Barbara is 1-6-4 overall and 0-1-1 in Big West matches.

The Rainbow Wahine, who opened Big West Conference play with a win over UC Davis last week, earned another point in the BW standings. Six of the 11 teams will make the conference tournament.

Goalkeeper Lauren Marquez was the player of the match for UH with five saves to preserve the draw, while Evann Smith had three saves for the Gauchos.

Hawaii will stay on the road to take on Cal Poly on Sunday at 9 a.m. HST. The match will be streamed live on ESPN+.