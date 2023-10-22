The University of Hawaii soccer team fell 2-1 to Cal Poly on Senior Night at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

Hawaii struck first on Sunday on Cate Sheahan’s goal in the 47th minute, but the Mustangs then devastated the Rainbow Wahine with a late flurry that included goals by Olivia Ortiz and Kate Reedy in the 84th and 85th minute, respectively. The two goals were just 32 seconds apart in game time.

UH fell to 5-6-3 overall and 4-4-1 in Big West Conference play. By virtue of UC Riverside’s tie earlier on Sunday, the Rainbow Wahine clinched a spot in the six-team Big West Conference tournament. As a member of the Big West since the 2012 season, the ‘Bows had only made the conference tournament in 2019, back when the tournament consisted of four teams.

Cal Poly improved to 8-6-3 overall and 6-2-1 in Big West matches, remaining atop the Big West standings.

Hawaii wraps up its regular season on Thursday at 4 p.m. HST at Long Beach State. A win for UH allow the ‘Bows to host the first round of the conference tournament.