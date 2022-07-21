The University of Hawaii soccer team has released its 2022 schedule.

The Rainbow Wahine will play a total of 17 matches in 2022.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Hawaii will begin its 2022 season with a trio of matches in Arizona, starting with a road contest at Grand Canyon on Aug. 14.

UH will also host the Outrigger Soccer Kickoff, which features Seattle, Nicholls State and Hawaii Pacific, from Aug 25-28. The Rainbow Wahine will play a pair of road games in Oregon against Portland and Portland State on Sept. 4 and 8, respectively, before beginning Big West Conference play on Sept. 15 against UC Davis. The Rainbow Wahine close out their regular season at UC Irvine on Oct. 27.

Hawaii went 2-9-3 in 2021 but ended its season with consecutive wins.