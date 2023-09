The University of Hawaii soccer team tied UNLV 1-1 on Sunday afternoon.

Hawaii is 1-2-2 after its road trip, which began with a loss to Air Force on Thursday.

On Sunday, UNLV struck first on a penalty kick from Kitty Jones-Black, only to see UH equalize with an Amber Gilbert goal two minutes later.

Hawaii has a bye week before beginning Big West Conference play against CSUN on Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.