The University of Hawaii soccer team opened Big West Conference play with a 1-0 win over UC Davis on Thursday night at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

Moanalua alumna Kelci Sumida’s goal in the 74th minute made the difference for the Rainbow Wahine.

Goalkeeper Lauren Marquez had two saves for Hawaii to preserve the shutout.

Hawaii improves to 4-2 overall, while UC Davis falls to 3-3-2.

Next up for Hawaii is a road match at UC Santa Barbara next Thursday, which is set for 4 p.m. HST.