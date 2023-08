The University of Hawaii soccer team will officially open its season on Thursday against Utah Valley at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium at 7 p.m.

The Rainbow Wahine are hosting the Outrigger Soccer Kickoff, which also includes Gonzaga and Houston Christian.

Hawaii played Houston Christian to a draw on Saturday, but the contest was an exhibition match and does not count towards UH’s season record.