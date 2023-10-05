The University of Hawaii soccer team maintained its lead atop the Big West Conference standings with a 2-0 win at Cal State Bakersfield on Thursday afternoon.

Hawaii improves to 4-4-3 overall and 3-2-1 in conference play.

Izzy Ayala got the scoring started early for Hawaii in the fourth minute, while Mia Foster’s goal in the 72nd gave the Rainbow Wahine an extra cushion.

Hawaii will remain on the road for a 10 a.m. match at UC Davis on Sunday.