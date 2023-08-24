The University of Hawaii women’s soccer team defeated Sacramento State 3-1 on Thursday night at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

Hawaii improves to 1-1-1 overall in 2023, notching its first win of the season.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Sacramento State, meanwhile, drops to 0-2-1.

After falling to Gonzaga in an offensive showcase on Sunday, the Rainbow Wahine controlled the match and jumped to a 3-0 lead with a Sacramento State own goal, along with additional scores from Brynn Mitchell and Mia Foster.

Hawaii heads to the road and will take on Air Force at noon HST on Thursday.