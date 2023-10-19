The University of Hawaii women’s soccer team earned a crucial 1-0 victory over UC Santa Barbara on Thursday, inching closer to a berth in the Big West women’s soccer tournament.

Cate Sheahan’s goal in the 76th minute was the game’s lone score, which helped Hawaii improve to 5-5-3 overall and 4-3-1 in Big West Conference play. UCSB drops to 4-7-7 overall and 2-5-2 in conference matches.

Next up for Hawaii is its Senior Day match against Cal Poly on Sunday, set for 4 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.