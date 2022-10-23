The University of Hawaii soccer team fell 2-0 to Cal State Fullerton on senior day at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Hawaii fell to 6-5-3 overall and 3-3-3 in Big West Conference play, while Fullerton improved to 8-5-5 overall, including 5-2-2 in conference matches.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

On Sunday, goals by Kaylin Raibon in the 25th minute and Kaytlin Brinkman in the 74th lifted the Titans to victory.

Hawaii has one match remaining in the regular season, which takes place on Thursday at UC Irvine on Thursday at 4 p.m. HST.

The Big West tournament consists of the conference’s top six teams. Hawaii is currently in sixth place, with a victory on Thursday guaranteeing a spot in the conference tournament.