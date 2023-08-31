The University of Hawaii soccer team fell 3-1 at Air Force on Thursday afternoon.

The Rainbow Wahine fell to 1-2-1 for the 2023 season, while the Falcons improved to 3-1.

After getting its first win of the season at home against Sacramento State, the Rainbow Wahine struck first with a Brynn Mitchell goal at the 11 minute mark.

But Air Force responded five minutes later with a goal from Jordi Ives, her first of two goals for the day. Caeli Sherman put the match away with a goal on the 77th minute.

Hawaii will remain on the road for a match against UNLV on Sunday at 9 a.m. HST.