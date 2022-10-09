The University of Hawaii soccer team let a late lead slip away in a 3-1 loss at UC San Diego on Sunday.

Hawaii drops to 5-4-2 overall and 2-2-2 in Big West play but remains in the mix for the six-team conference tournament after its win over Cal State Northridge on Thursday.

All goals in Sunday’s match were scored in the second half. Fabiola Zamora got Hawaii on the board first in the 61st minute, but the Tritons (2-8-5, 1-2-3) responded in a hurry with a trio of goals. Camryn Borg scored in the 63rd minute, Lucy Tang scored in the 80th and Lindsey Park put it away with another score just two minutes later.

The Rainbow Wahine need to finish in the Top 6 of the Big West standings to qualify for the conference tournament. As of Sunday, they’re currently in sixth.

Next up for the Rainbow Wahine is a home match against Cal State Bakersfield on Sunday, Oct. 16 at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium at 4 p.m.