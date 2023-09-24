The University of Hawaii soccer team closed out its road trip with a loss against UC Riverside on Sunday.

After playing Cal State Fullerton to a draw on Thursday, the Rainbow Wahine fell to the Highlanders, 1-0.

Amelie Araya scored in the 30th minute on Sunday, breaking a scoreless tie.

Hawaii now falls to 2-3-3 overall, 1-1-1 in the Big West Conference.

Hawaii returns home for a Thursday contest against UC San Diego at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium, which begins at 7 p.m.