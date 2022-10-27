The University of Hawaii soccer team was eliminated from Big West Tournament contention with a 4-1 loss at UC Irvine on Thursday.

Hawaii’s season ends at 6-6-3 overall and 3-4-3 in Big West conference play, while UC Irvine grabs the final tournament spot at 7-5-6 overall, including 3-2-5 in Big West matches.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Knowing that a victory would guarantee the sixth and final spot in the Big West Tournament, the Rainbow Wahine came out firing on Eliza Ammendolia’s goal in the fifth minute.

However, after UH goalkeeper Lauren Marquez was injured in the sixth minute, goals by Erin Covey in the 39th minute and Alyssa Moore in the 40th gave the Anteaters a 2-1 lead at halftime.

The Anteaters broke the match open with goals by Sophie Gilles and Lilli Rask in the 79th and 84th minutes, respectively, to dash Hawaii’s postseason hopes. With the victory, UCI leapfrogged UH for a spot in the Big West Tournament.