The University of Hawaii soccer team was edged by UC Irvine 1-0 on Sunday afternoon at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

Hawaii falls to 3-4-3 overall and 2-2-1 in Big West play but remains atop the conference standings, although the ‘Bows have played more matches than the other teams in the top three.

Laila El Behery scored for the Anteaters in the 31st minute for the game’s winning score. Hawaii could not equalize despite taking 10 shots, with four on goal.

Next up for Hawaii is a Thursday road match at Cal State Bakersfield, which begins at 4 p.m. HST.