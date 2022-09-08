A pair of goals mere seconds apart from each other lifted the University of Hawaii soccer team to a 2-1 victory over Portland State on Thursday.

Hawaii exits its road trip in Oregon 3-2 overall for the 2022 season after narrowly losing to Portland on Sunday.

Amber Gilbert scored the first goal for the Rainbow Wahine in the 14th minute, while Krista Peterson scored 24 seconds later.

For PSU, Abi Hoffman scored 24 seconds later.

UH goalkeeper Sophie Augustin maintained Hawaii’s lead with eight saves.

The ‘Bows will return home for its home opener against UC Davis at 7 p.m. on Sept. 15 at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.