Hawaii began Big West Conference play with a 2-1 win over Cal State Northridge on Thursday.

Hawaii improves to 2-2-2 overall, which CSUN dropped to 0-8-1 for the 2023 season.

On Thursday, an aggressive UH attack took 21 shots, with two of them counting as goals. The Rainbow Wahine took a 2-0 lead on goals from Izzy Ayala and Nohara Takayama in the first half.

The Matadors cut the deficit in the second half with a strike by Ashly Torres in the 59th minute but could not equalize as Sophie Augustin had three saves.

Next up for Hawaii is a road match at Cal State Fullerton on Sept. 21 at 4 p.m. HST.