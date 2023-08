The University of Hawaii soccer team battled to a 1-1 season-opening draw against Utah Valley on Thursday evening at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

Faith Webber got Utah Valley on the board first with a goal in the 59th minute, while Amber Gilbert scored an equalizer in the 84th minute for UH.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Hawaii closes out its weekend at 4 p.m. against Gonzaga.