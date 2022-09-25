The University of Hawaii soccer team let a late lead slip away but still salvaged a 2-2 draw at Cal Poly on Sunday afternoon.

Hawaii is now 4-2-2 overall and 1-0-2 in Big West Conference play, while the Mustangs are 4-5-1, including 1-0-1 in the Big West.

On Sunday, the Rainbow Wahine stormed out to a 2-0 lead behind goals from Krista Peterson and Amber Gilbert in the fourth and seventh minutes, respectively.

Cal Poly scored both of its goals in the second half. Peja Balanon scored less than a minute into the second half, while Monserrat Hernandez Marquez scored in the final minute of regulation.

Next up for the Rainbow Wahine is a home match on Oct. 2 against Long Beach State, which begins at 4 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.