Hawaii shortstop Kole Kaler earns Big West weekly honor

Hawaii’s Kole Kaler takes a throw at second base during an NCAA baseball game +V= on Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

After a stellar series against Oregon, University of Hawaii shortstop Kole Kaler was named the Big West Conference baseball field player of the week on Monday.

The Rainbow Warriors (11-6) went 3-1 against the Ducks from Thursday to Sunday to earn the series win. Kaler’s role in it was pivotal, as he had at least one hit in all four games. In total, he went 6-for-13 during the series with three doubles and six RBIs.

Kaler has started every game at shortstop while hitting second in the batting order for the Rainbow Warriors this season, hitting a scorching .407. The junior college transfer from South Mountain Community College leads the Big West with 24 hits and nine doubles in his first season for the ‘Bows.

Hawaii resumes play this week at Les Murakami Stadium with a four-game series against Chicago State, which starts on Friday at 6:35 p.m.