University of Hawaii women’s volleyball setter Kate Lang was invited to the USA volleyball program’s Women’s National Team Open Program (WNTOP), which takes place from Feb. 23-25 in Colorado Springs.

The WNTOP serves as an opportunity for NCAA volleyball players to train, as well as distinguish themselves for the U21 U.S. women’s national team.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Lang, a Keller, TX. native who took over as the team’s starting setter midway through her freshman season in 2021, has led the Rainbow Wahine in assists per set for three seasons, including a career-high 10.5 in 2023.

With 3,137 career assists, she is just the 10th player in program history to surpass that threshold.

Lang will be a senior in the 2024 season. The Rainbow Wahine went 24-9 in 2023, advancing to the NCAA Tournament for the 30th straight time before getting eliminated by Oregon in the second round.