Hawaii safety Eugene Ford out for remainder of 2020 season, head coach Todd Graham says

The University of Hawaii football team will be without one of its defensive alphas for the rest of the 2020 season.

During a virtual press conference on Monday, Hawaii head coach Todd Graham confirmed that senior safety Eugene Ford is done for the year after suffering a lower leg injury in a 31-7 loss to Wyoming on Friday.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

Ford was viewed as one of the leaders of the team, and he backed it up with his play. In the team’s season-opening win over Fresno State, Ford had two interceptions and four tackles.

Although he’s a senior, the 2020 season does not count against a player’s eligibility due to the nature of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Ford will still be a senior during the 2021 season.