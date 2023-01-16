After an impressive showing in a series sweep over Ball State last weekend, the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team unanimously retained its No. 1 spot in the AVCA Division I-II men’s coaches Top 15 poll on Monday.

The Rainbow Warriors will face Saint Francis on Wednesday and Friday this week.

Also on Monday, a pair of UH starters were given Big West Conference honors.

Outside hitter Spyros Chakas was named Big West Player of the Week after registering 41 kills in two total matches, while Brett Sheward won Defensive Player of the Week with 24 digs, including a career-high 17 on Friday. Additionally, he also did not commit an error in 47 serve receptions.