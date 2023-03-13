Despite suffering its first loss of the season on Friday, the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team was still ranked No. 1 in the NVA/AVCA men’s collegiate coaches poll released on Monday.

The Rainbow Warriors (17-1) received 14 first-place votes, while Penn State (17-2), the team that defeated UH on Friday, was No. 2 with eight votes.

Additionally, Hawaii opposite Dimitrios Mouchlias was named the Big West Offensive Player of the Week after racking up 52 kills over the weekend.

Hawaii opens conference play this week against No. 4 Long Beach State, starting on Friday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center at 7 p.m.