Hawaii ready to make statement against ‘beatable’ Boise State team

In the world of sports, superlatives and hyperbole are as commonly expressed as taking it one game at a time. But through the 2019 college football season, the Rainbow Warrior football team is staring at a program-altering opportunity this Saturday in Idaho.

“This is the feeling every football player should have after putting in winter workouts, spring ball, summer workouts, training camp,” said head coach Nick Rolovich. “This is the mindset that the game, should be mandatory, it’s hard to get there, and not everyone does, and you don’t always do it, but being able to get into the mindset where you’re excited to play, you’re excited to play with your teammates, and you’re doing it for a greater good. Even above your teammates, for your community. It’s really why this team has evolved.”

This Saturday on the storied blue turf, Hawaii will take on No. 14 Boise State in a Mountain West showdown. While still undefeated at 5-0, the Broncos are not intimating the Warriors who know that they can play with any team in the country, as long as they play to the best of their ability.

“We come in and we look at these guys like this is a beatable team, and to say that they’re not is a shame to us,” said offensive lineman J.R. Hensley. “So, we need to understand that and we need to play to the best of our abilities and worry about what we can control. I think that’s kind of been the mindset this whole season. Starting out with a couple of Pac12 opponents and we believe in what we’re doing, and that’s a big thing. Belief. Guys believe in each other around the locker room and that’s a big deal.”

Hawaii takes on Boise State this Saturday, October 12th on the road. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. HST and will be broadcast live on ESPN 2.