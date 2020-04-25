Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald selected by Tennessee Titans in NFL Draft

Former University of Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the seventh round of the NFL Draft on Saturday.

McDonald was the 224th overall selection. He left UH with a year of eligibility remaining to pursue a pro career.

On Saturday, his pro dreams were officially realized after getting picked by the Titans. Current Las Vegas Raiders and former Oregon and Saint Louis quarterback Marcus Mariota played for the Titans from 2015 to 2019.

McDonald joins Tua Tagovailoa, Bradlee Anae, Netane Muti and Alohi Gilman as the other players with Hawaii ties selected in this year’s draft.