Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald declares for NFL Draft

University of Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald has decided to declare for the 2020 NFL Draft.

With the Jan. 20 deadline for underclassmen quickly approaching, McDonald will forego his final year of college eligibility in pursuit of an NFL career.

McDonald, who made the annoucement via social media finishes his UH career having thrown for 8.032 yards, 70 touchdowns and 24 interceptions.

Although he played sparingly as a redshirt freshman in 2017, he broke out in his first year as a starter in 2018, throwing for 3,875 yards and 36 touchdowns. It was the first year where the run-and-shoot offense was fully employed by the Rainbow Warriors since Greg McMackin’s final season in 2011.

In 2019, McDonald completed 326 of his 511 passes for 4,135 yards and 33 touchdowns for a 63.8 completion percentage in 14 games. However, he did see his playing time decrease as he yielded to Chevan Cordeiro at times.

Perhaps McDonald’s most memorable game in a Rainbow Warriors uniform was his last, when the 6-foot-4, 225-pounder completed 28 of his 46 passes for four touchdowns, 493 yards and no interceptions in a 38-34 win over BYU. His 24-yard touchdown pass to Nick Mardner gave UH its first 10-win season since 2010.

