Former University of Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald is having a day to remember at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine so far.

On Thursday, McDonald posted an official 4.58 in the 40-yard dash and had a vertical jump of 36 inches. Both are tops among all quarterbacks in Indianapolis.

In second group of QBs, every QB was under 4.85, according to my watch. Top 3:



Cole McDonald 4.49

Steven Montez 4.57

Jordan Love 4.62#NFLCombine2020 — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) February 28, 2020

McDonald checked into the combine at 6-foot-3 inches and 215 pounds.

