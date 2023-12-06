University of Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager is set to enter the NCAA transfer portal, according to multiple reports.

Schager will have one year of immediate eligibility remaining.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

After signing prior to the 2021 season and serving as Chevan Cordeiro’s backup as a freshman, Schager established himself as a two-year starter for UH.

In 2023, the Highland Park, Texas native threw for 3,542 yards, 26 touchdowns and 14 interceptions while completing 63.2% of his passes, starting all 13 games for the Rainbow Warriors as the team returned to the run and shoot offense full time.