Hawai’i prep basketball legend, Kona’s Chanelle Molina signs with WNBA’s Indiana Fever for 2021 Training Camp

Konawaena graduate and former Washington State women’s basketball standout Chanelle Molina has signed a WNBA training camp contract with the Indiana Fever.

“I’m still speechless. It’s still sinking in. I’m just one step closer to my dream and to have this opportunity, it’s amazing,” Molina told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.

Molina, who is currently playing for the Norrköping Dolphins in Sweden will look to earn a spot on the Fever roster when the team opens training camp in April.

“I’m just so thankful, so grateful and my heart is still racing. My fingers are still shaking just taking it all in.”

A two time state champion at Konawaena, Molina, a five-star recruit was a three time Gatorade State Player of the Year and was inducted into the Hawaii High School Athletic Association Hall of Honor in 2016.

Molina etched herself into the Washington State record books becoming the only player in Cougars women’s basketball history to collect over 1,000 points, 400 rebounds and 400 assists. In her senior season of 2020 Molina earned her second- straight All-Pac-12 honorable mention nod for the Cougs, leading WSU in assists (125), minutes played (1,070), 3-point field goals made (59) and rebounds (183).

Surprising to many, she went unselected in the 2020 WNBA Draft and signed to play professionally in Sweden. She will remain with her Norrköping team through the postseason before embarking on her WNBA journey.

“There are things that are going to happen in your life that you didn’t think was going to happen. A lot of obstacles, adversity, but those adversities you just come out even better and stronger. Things may not work out the way you plan to but you just got to keep grinding and keep your feet strong. Just keep grinding it out and always go back to your roots,” said Molina. “There’s a lot of people back home that are always rooting for me that always wanted to see me succeed and when I think about that, it fuels the fire in me. It wants me to work even harder. Wants me to be the best that I can be each and every day no matter what the outcome is going to be at the end of the day. I’m just trusting the process and just being reminded of the people back home that are always rooting for me.”

Fellow Konawaena and Washington State hoops star Lia Galdeira and Kamehameha/University of Hawaii alum Nani Cockett were on the Washington Mystics and Los Angeles Sparks preseason rosters respectively in their careers. Molina is hoping to become what is believed to be the first Hawaii native to appear in a regular season game.

“Coming from Hawaii, coming from an island in the middle of nowhere, it’s crazy and I was told that not one Filipino is in the WNBA so I have even the Filipino community supporting me and that’s just fueling me like I said.”

Molina is preparing for an April 25th opening to Fever training camp. The Fever went 6-16 in the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season and did not qualify for the playoffs.