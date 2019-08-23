Hawai’i Prep Academy opens season with 51-14 victory over Pahoa under the Thursday Night Lights

Week four in Hawaii High School Football got an early start on Thursday night on the Big Island, where the Hawaii Prep Academy defeated Pahoa, 51-14 in the season opener for both programs.

Ka Makani (1-0), secured the first head coaching win in the career of Kaluka Maiava. The former USC and NFL linebacker took over the HPA program after a 1-7 season in 2018.

In defeat for the Daggers (0-1), who were playing in the program’s first 11-man game since 2001, junior slot back Duke Palma had the play of the night, taking a screen pass 89-yards for a touchdown.

A total of 24 games will be played in week four, with a dozen games being held on Friday night.

WEEK 4 – HAWAII HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

THURSDAY, AUG. 22

Hawaii Prep (1-0) def. Pahoa (0-1), 51-14

FRIDAY, AUG. 23

Saint Louis at Campbell, 7:30 p.m.

Damien at Waipahu, 7:30 p.m.

Leilehua at Moanalua, 7:30 p.m.

Radford at Kailua, 7:30 p.m.

Kalaheo at Pearl City, 6 p.m.

Kalani at Roosevelt, 7:30 p.m.

Hilo at Keaau, 7:30 p.m.

Baldwin at Kamehameha-Maui, 7 p.m.

Vincent Massey (Brandon, Manitoba) at Waialua, 6 p.m.

Orange Glen (Escondido, Calif.) vs. Waimea, at Hanapepe Stadium, 7 p.m.

Fagaitua (Pago Pago, American Samoa) at Kamehameha, 7 p.m.

Mission Viejo (Mission Viejo, Calif.) at Konawaena, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, AUG. 24

Waianae at Kahuku, 6:30 p.m.

Mililani at Farrington, 6:30 p.m.

Punahou at Kapolei, 6:30 p.m.

Aiea at Castle, 6:30 p.m.

Pac-Five at Nanakuli, 6 p.m.

Kaiser vs. McKinley, at Ticky Vasconcellos Stadium, 6 p.m.

Honokaa at Waiakea, 7:30 p.m.

Kamehameha-Hawaii at Ka’u, 1 p.m.

Lahainaluna at King Kekaulike, 7 p.m.

Kaimuki at ‘Iolani, 3 p.m. (Father Bray Classic)

Maui vs. Kauai, at Vidinha Stadium, 7 p.m.

Programming Note:

Season 7 of Cover2 powered by the LA Rams will premiere on Thursday, September 5 at 9:30pm on KHON2.