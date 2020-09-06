Hawai’i players eye roster spots on NFL cutdown day

Seattle Seahawks’ John Ursua motions after a play against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

NFL teams had to make roster moves to get to the 53-man roster by 10am Hawai’i time. Here is a list of how Hawai’i players fared who were on the bubble:

Marcus Kemp, WR (4th yr, University of Hawai’i) Made KC Roster
John Ursua, WR (2nd yr, University of Hawai’i) Made SEA Roster
JoJo Ward, WR (Undrafted, University of Hawai’i) Cut by Arizona
Trayvon Henderson, S (Undrafted, University of Hawai’i) Cut by Cincinnati
Jordan Ta’amu, QB (2nd Yr, Ole Miss // Pearl City) Cut by Kansas City
Breiden Fehoko, DL (Undrafted, LSU // Farrington) Cut by Chargers

All four 2020 Draftees made their respective teams. Practice squads will be announced on Sunday.

