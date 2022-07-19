A pair of prospects with Hawaii ties were selected in the final day of the MLB Draft on Tuesday.

Kamehameha alumnus and University of Hawaii pitcher Li’i Pontes was selected in the 16th round by the Oakland Athletics with the 484th overall selection.

Meanwhile, Saint Louis shortstop and University of Washington signee Aiva Arquette was picked by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 18th round with the 528th overall selection.

The slot value for all Day 3 picks is set at $150,000 before it goes against a given team’s bonus pool.

Additionally, former University of Hawaii pitcher Vince Reilly, who transferred to Grand Canyon, was selected in the 18th round by the Athletics with the 544th overall selection.

Former Pearl City and Hawaii pitcher Cade Halemanu was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 10th round on Monday.