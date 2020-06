University of Hawaii junior pitcher Cade Smith signed with the Cleveland Indians as an undrafted free agent on Tuesday.

Smith finishes his UH career with a 4.54 ERA with 113 strikeouts in 117 innings. Fifteen of his 34 career appearances were starts.

Smith was previously selected in the 16th round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Minnesota Twins but opted to play collegiately with Hawaii instead.