Hawaii picks up 3-1 victory at No. 2 Vanderbilt

The University of Hawaii baseball team notched a major upset on Saturday, topping defending national champion and current No. 2 Vanderbilt 3-1.

Top 2021 MLB Draft prospect Kumar Rocker was a late scratch for Vanderbilt (9-3) due to arm soreness. Thomas Schultz got the spot start for the Commodores and took the loss but was sharp in allowing just three hits and one run in five innings pitched.

For Hawaii (8-4), Aaron Davenport improved to 3-0 on the season with six shutout innings, allowing three hits and three walks to go with six strikeouts. Cade Smith got the hold, while Carter Loewen notched a two-inning save with three strikeouts.

Kole Kaler, Dustin Demeter and Matt Wong each led the UH bats with two hits each.

The ‘Bows and Commodores will have a rubber match in the Sunday series finale. First pitch is set for 8 a.m. HST.