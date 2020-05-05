Hawaii photographer puts student athletes ‘under the spotlight’ in salute to seniors amid COVID-19 cancellations

Born and raised in Hilo, Waiakea graduate Rick Agan has always had his eye on athletics.

The multi-sport athlete attended college at the University of Hawaii, where he would work in the athletics department leading him to a ‘dream job’ of being a Honolulu sportscaster, but it was while working on the desk that he learned that his passion was being behind the camera lens

“Being in front of the lens everything is just so quick, and you’re just trying to spit out information as quickly as you can and get as much in there and just pack your whole rundown with this, this, and this. Being behind the lens you have an opportunity to take your time and look at things and develop things,”Agan told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.

So the development of photography as a hobby began. While coaching and working in medical sales he realized that ‘picture day’ photos for his children weren’t living up to the hype, so he took matters into his own hands as started dabbling in studio style portraits. That’s when word quickly spread of his talent and in a flash, Takoeye Photo was born, instantly becoming part of the fabric of Hawaii sports.

“I want to give them images that they put on their wall. Not something that you hang on your refrigerator. I want them to look back at these 10 years from now or even 20 years from now and show their kids and go hey look, Dad was a hammer,” Agan said laughing. “Because my kids, they don’t believe anything.”

Agan’s memorable style centers on putting the athlete under the spotlight, literally. As the iconic illuminating images leave a lasting memory of a magical time for many.

“That style of shooting has been around. I just gravitated more towards that because I liked the focus being on the athlete.”

Recently, the Hawaii High School Athletic Association made the inevitable announcement that the once suspended spring sports season was indeed canceled, ending the prep careers for countless student athletes in the state, creating unprecedented heartbreak for the sporting community.

“What is it, one percent are going to play at the next level in college, and for a lot of everybody else, that’s it. I never played football past high school and I remember my last game in which I was actually hurt so I never got a chance to play. What’s going on now it’s more personal to me because I know what it felt like,” said Agan.

Since the announcement of the cancellations, Agan decided that he would attempt to honor the student athletes that have stood under the Takoeye spotlight, by going through his archives and saluting the seniors via galleries on his social media platforms.

“With the time that I get to spend with them when I’m shooting, I get to know a lot of them and I see how much passion they have. It was just so heartbreaking for me too, and I just wanted to salute them and just say hey, this is all about you guys”.

To this day it is unclear when the fields and courts will again be occupied in the Aloha State but according to Agan, there’s one thing that he is certain of, and that’s when the players do return, a love for the game and gratitude for the most ‘manini’ of moments will be embedded into their athletic endeavors.

“I think there’s going to be a different appreciation from the athlete’s perspective. So many kids just itching to get out there and I think it’s incumbent on all of us to remind them that you never know when this will be taken away. Now we know it’s not just injury. It’s not just performance based, it’s a bigger picture now and I think there’s a greater appreciation from all the kids of all the opportunities that they have and I hope they’ll continue to do that,” said Agan.

