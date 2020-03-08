Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball wins PacWest; NCAA tournament awaits

The No. 3 Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team won the PacWest conference tournament with a 68-57 win at Azusa Pacific in the championship game on Saturday afternoon.
Starr Rivera led the Sharks (29-1) with a team-high 18 points and was named the tournament’s most outstanding player, while Abbey Noblett added 16 points and nine rebounds. Point guard Amy Baum, the conference player of the year, had seven points, eight assists and eight rebounds for HPU.
Daylee Hanson had a game-high 20 points for the Cougars (25-5), while Savanna Hanson added a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds.
HPU will now await its NCAA tournament seeding, which is set to come out on Sunday. The Sharks are in play to host the West regional.