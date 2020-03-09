Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball to host NCAA Division II regional

Fresh off a PacWest conference title and in the midst of a 25-game winning streak, the Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team was named the host of the NCAA Division II West Regional when the tournament bracket was released on Sunday.

HPU (29-1) was ranked third nationally when they won the PacWest conference tournament with a 68-57 win at Azusa Pacific during Saturday’s championship game. The Sharks enter the NCAA tournament as the No. 1 seed in the West region.

Here's a look at the NCAA Division II Women's Basketball Tournament West Regional hosted by @HPUSharks – March 13-16 at the #SharkTank in Manoa https://t.co/mAJU5JKQkE pic.twitter.com/tmfPWtnbl8 — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) March 9, 2020

The eight-team regional will run from March 13-16 at the ‘Shark Tank,’ also known as the former St. Francis Gym.

HPU’s first opponent and tipoff time has yet to be announced. Stay with KHON2 as this story will be updated.