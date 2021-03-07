Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball selected to NCAA Regional

The Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team is NCAA tournament bound again.

The Sharks, who are 13-0 in the 2020-2021 season and winners of 38 straight games, will head to Grand Junction, Colo. for the NCAA Division II West Regional. Despite being the only undefeated team in the regional, the Sharks were seeded fifth in the West and will take on fourth seed Azusa Pacific (10-4) in the opening round. The winner of the matchup will take on the Colorado School of Mines, the top seed in the region.

Regional quarterfinal games begin on Friday, with semifinal games on Saturday. Regional finals will take place the following Monday. Winners of the eight regionals will make up the NCAA Division II Women’s Elite Eight in Columbus, Ohio from March 23 to 26.

The Sharks were set to host the NCAA Division II West Regional in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic put a premature end to the season.