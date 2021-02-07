Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball extends winning streak to 30

The milestones continue to pile up for the Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team, which extended its winning streak to 30 after a pair of wins over Hawaii-Hilo this weekend.

On Saturday, the Sharks routed the Vulcans 80-48 at the Shark Tank behind a balanced offensive attack that saw five players score in double digits. Ally Bates dropped a game-high 21 points, while Alysha Marcucci had a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds. Meanwhile, reigning PacWest Player of the Year Amy Baum kept HPU humming with a near triple double of eight points, nine rebounds and 12 assists. The win also gave head coach Reid Takatsuka career win No. 200.

HPU’s winning streak was put in serious jeopardy when UH-Hilo took a 16-point lead into halftime on Sunday, but the Sharks eventually rallied to prevail 73-64. Olivia West had a game-high 26 points and made 12 of her 13 free throw attempts.

The Sharks improved to 5-0 for the season and 4-0 in conference play, while UH Hilo dropped to 2-5 overall and 2-4 in conference. HPU has won 30 straight games dating back to the 2019-2020 season and have not lost since a 79-77 loss to Sioux Falls on Nov. 27, 2019.

In the men’s series, Hawaii-Hilo won both games to extend its lead in the Hawaii pod standings. The Vulcans won 67-47 on Saturday behind Sasa Vuksanovic’s double-double of 20 points and 10 boards. UHH was also stout defensively, as no member of the Sharks reached the double digit mark. Sunday’s game was more competitive, with the Vulcans winning 71-62. Vuksanovic and freshman Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones each had double-doubles, as Vuksanovic had a team-high 20 points and 11 boards while Tait-Jones scored 16 points and pulled down 10 rebounds.

PacWest play continues on Tuesday as both Chaminade teams take on Hawaii Pacific to make up for games that were previously postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.