Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball eliminated from NCAA tournament with loss to Azusa Pacific

March 12 is a day on the calendar that has not been kind to the Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball program. A year to the day after the team had its dream 2019-2020 season canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sharks had their 2020-2021 campaign end on a 72-59 loss to Azusa Pacific in the NCAA Division II West Regional in Grand Junction, Colo., on Friday afternoon.

Azusa Pacific (11-4) advances to Monday’s West Regional finals, while Hawaii Pacific’s season ends at 13-1. HPU’s winning streak of 38, which dates back to 2019, was also halted.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

Hawaii Pacific led 15-12 after one quarter but was outscored 21-11 in the second period and trailed 33-26 at the break. The Cougars started the third quarter on a 7-0 run and kept a 54-43 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

After APU got the first bucket of the fourth quarter, a 12-0 run by the HPU cut the Azusa Pacific lead to 56-55 with 6:48 left. The Cougars and Sharks exchanged 3-pointers on their next two possessions to maintain the one-point game, but Azusa Pacific pulled away from there, as the Sharks only scored one point in the final six minutes.

Olivia West had a team-high 16 points for Hawaii Pacific, including three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. HPU were 23 of 76 from the field and 10 of 39 from 3. The Sharks shot just four free throws as a team, making three of them.

Laura Pranger had a game-high 19 points for Azusa Pacific, which outrebounded Hawaii Pacific 47-34 and had four players score in double figures.