Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball advances to PacWest title game

The Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team edged Biola 68-65 in the PacWest tournament semifinals in Azusa, Calif.

The Sharks improved to 28-1 overall and will face host Azusa Pacific in the championship game at 2 p.m. HST.

On Friday, PacWest Player of the Year Amy Baum led HPU with a team-high 20 points and eight rebounds, while Ally Bates added 10 rebounds and eight points.

In other PacWest action, the Chaminade men fell 83-74 to the Point Loma men in the semifinals. The Silverswords were outscored 56-38 in the second half.