Hawaii Pacific upsets Hawaii in season opener, 82-74

The Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team beat Hawaii 82-74 at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center on Sunday evening in what was the season opener for both teams.

Junior point guard Amy Baum led the way for the Sharks with 29 points and eight assists, which were both game highs.

The Sharks and Rainbow Wahine exchanged big runs in the second half. HPU led 44-34 early in the third quarter before the ‘Bows stormed back with a 17-2 run to take a 51-46 lead with 3:45 left in the quarter. The Sharks then responded with a 16-1 run to lead 62-52 heading into the fourth quarter.

The teams were tied at 69 with 2:51 remaining before Baum and the Sharks took over down the stretch. Hawaii Pacific was able to close out the win despite having starting guards Olivia West and Ally Bates foul out. West drained a game-high five 3-pointers to score 22 points, while Bates added 10. As a team, the Sharks were sizzling from 3, hitting 15 of their 33 attempts from beyond the arc.

Senior forward Amy Atwell scored a team-high 21 points for the Rainbow Wahine while grabbing a game-high nine rebounds.

Sunday’s game was the first time in 27 attempts that a local Division II team beat Division I Hawaii.

The next scheduled game for Hawaii is its Big West Conference opener at Cal Poly on Jan. 27. Hawaii Pacific currently does not have any PacWest Conference games scheduled but are expected to begin towards the end of January as well.