Hawai’i Pacific University announces that Sharks Athletics will be outfitted by Nike

The Hawai’i Pacific University Athletics Department announced a new five-year apparel partnership with Nike and BSN Sports that begins on July 1, 2021. The agreement calls for all HPU athletic programs to be outfitted by Nike starting with the fall sports schedule of 2021-22.





The agreement is conjunction with BSN Sports that begins at the same time. BSN Sports Collegiate Select will partner with the company’s key vendors to provide apparel and equipment to HPU along with other college and university partners across the country.



HPU has been a partner with Adidas through Sports Line for over 10 years.



Among the amenities that the new deal will bring to the Sharks will be a new online store and specific online stores for each team that fans may use.



This is the first time the HPU Athletics Department will be associated the Nike, the world’s leading athletic apparel company.



HPU Athletics will have a special sale of remaining adidas merchandise, both new/unused and game worn, with proceeds earmarked for acquisition of additional apparel for the department.

More information will be provided at HPU Sharks Team Store.