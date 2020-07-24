Hawai’i Pacific, UH-Hilo, & Chaminade have fall sports seasons pushed back

IRVINE, Calif. – Due to the concerns arising from all the challenges surrounding COVID-19, the PacWest Executive Board voted unanimously Thursday to postpone intercollegiate competition in PacWest fall sports until after January 1, 2021. PacWest fall sports include men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball. The action was taken due to rapidly changing information and guidelines from the NCAA, as well as the states, counties, and areas where the 11 PacWest institutions compete.

PacWest announces fall sports will be pushed back till at least January 1st. I spoke with @PacWestCommish about the decision. @HPUSharks @GoSwords @HiloVulcans

For more 👉🏻 https://t.co/sJilx0JyT9 pic.twitter.com/PJSgEBj48z — Alan Hoshida (@AHoshidaSports) July 24, 2020

While this decision postpones fall 2020 sports competition, institutions will still be allowed to conduct organized team activities at their own discretion, including workouts, practices, strength and conditioning, and access to their athletic training staff, as local, county, and state guidelines permit. Options for moving fall sport schedules into the winter/spring are being developed and reviewed.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes is our top priority,” PacWest Commissioner Bob Hogue said. “We remain committed to giving all of our student-athletes a positive competitive experience as much as possible.”

A decision on the start of the 2020-21 winter sports season, as well as the non-championship segments of spring sports, is expected to be made by October 1.

“This was a very difficult, but well-thought-out decision and one that so many individuals worked together on over the past several weeks,” Hogue said. “We’re appreciative of everyone’s efforts and look forward to a time when we can all be safely out on the field of play again.”