Hawai’i Pacific names Debbie Snell as new leader for Sharks athletics

(HONOLULU, HI) — President John Gotanda today announced the appointment of Dr. Debbie Snell as Executive Director of Athletics at Hawai‘i Pacific University. Snell will begin her leadership of the 14-sport Hawai‘i Pacific Sharks program on July 1.



Snell, a veteran leader rooted in teaching and coaching, has been the athletics director at Holy Names University in Oakland, Calif., since 2015.



“I’d like to thank President Gotanda and his entire leadership team for this opportunity,” Snell said. “I look forward to working with the outstanding group of staff and coaches in the Athletics Department and supporting our Shark student-athletes in their continued quest for excellence.”



Gotanda noted the breadth of Snell’s career in intercollegiate athletics, as she rose through the ranks of athletics administration at schools including Palm Beach Atlantic University, Campbell University, Dominican and California Baptist.



The University of Arkansas is Snell’s alma mater for all three of her degrees, and as an undergrad she was a Razorback student-athlete on the basketball team.



“Debbie brings us readily applicable experience that will help strengthen our program internally, engage even more so across our campus, and, especially, help the Sharks to build their presence in our broader community,” Gotanda said.



Snell’s tenure at Holy Names and Dominican, HPU counterparts in the Pacific West Conference, provided her with firsthand knowledge of Hawai‘i Pacific.



“I’ve watched the Sharks compete at the highest level in the PacWest and I look forward to being part of the excitement as we continue to excel,” Snell said.



“One of my main goals will be to help the program become even more a part of the Hawai‘i community and also global community through our culturally diverse student body and our student-athletes. Go Sharks!”